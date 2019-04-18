Contact Us
New Jersey Listeria Infection Among Eight In U.S. Linked To Deli Meats, Cheeses

by Cecilia Levine & Joe Lombardi
Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that meats and cheeses sliced at deli counters might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and could make people sick, the CDC said. Photo Credit: CDC

Eight people in four states, including one in New Jersey, have been hospitalized with listeria infections linked to deli meats and cheeses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Health officials did not say where in New Jersey the infection was reported.

One fatality was reported in Michigan, the CDC said. Pennsylvania is the fourth state where cases have been reported.

Epidemiological and laboratory evidence indicates that meats and cheeses sliced at deli counters might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and could make people sick, the CDC said.

A single, common supplier of deli products has not been identified.

Those became ill said in interviews they ate different types and brands of products, including meats and cheese bought from and sliced at various deli counters, according to the CDC said.

The listeria specimens from those people were collected from November 13, 2016 to March 4 of this year.

Ill people range in age from 40 to 88 years, with a median age of 57. Thirty-eight percent are female.

For more information, check the CDC advisory here.

