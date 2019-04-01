Contact Us
New Jersey Giving Away Thousands Of Tree Seedlings

Paul Milo
The state of New Jersey is distributing thousands of free tree seedlings now through early May.
Looking to add some greenery to your surroundings? The state Department of Environmental Protection would like to help.

From now through May 5, state residents can receive up to five free tree seedlings suitable for planting. Proof of residency is required, and the particular species of tree a resident can receive will depend on where they live. In North Jersey, for instance, residents will get either black oak or persimmon, species that would thrive in that part of the state, the DEP said.

The seedling giveaway is an annual program begun following 2012's Superstorm Sandy, which destroyed tens of thousands of trees. Since then, about half a million specimens have been distributed through the program.

“Trees provide many benefits beyond beautifying our communities,” said DEP Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe. “Trees clean our air, fight climate change, provide habitat for wildlife, offer shade and improve the health of our environment.”

For more information, click here . You can access an interactive map showing the more than 100 locations across the state where you can pick up seedlings here.

