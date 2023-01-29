Musicians: Audition To Be On NBC's 'The Voice' From Your Couch

What are you doing next Friday? Because it could be auditioning, from the comfort of your couch, to be on "The Voice."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s open casting call auditions for the NBC reality competition are being conducted virtually. The last chance to audition is Feb. 4-5 and sign-ups are being taken now.

All musical styles are welcome to perform, but singers need to be age 13 or older.

On "The Voice," novice performers are mentored by hit artists such as John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Steffani, and Blake Shelton as they compete to be the best singer in the bunch.

The show has been on for 19 seasons and winners are chosen by viewer voting. The reward is $100,000 and a record deal.

The show has launched the careers of Cassaddee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, and Sawyer Fredricks, among others.

People interested in auditioning for "The Voice" need to register at nbcthevoice.com and prepare a verse and chorus from a single song. Singers can sing acapella, with a track, or accompanying themselves on an instrument. Auditions last 1 minute and 30 seconds.

"The Voice" offers the following tips for those who want to audition: dress to impress, choose a song that represents you as an artist, be sure to record your audition, make sure you’re well-lit, and make sure to position your camera so that all of you is in view.

