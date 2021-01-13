Most Popular Diners In North Jersey

There's a reason New Jersey has been dubbed the diner capital of the world. There are more than 600 -- old and new, big and small. Each one with its own take on disco fries, cheesecake and brunch.

It would be impossible to pick a favorite, but here are some of the best in North Jersey.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

1. Tops Diner (500 Passaic Ave., East Newark)

2. Pompton Queen Diner (710 NJ-23, Pompton Plains)

3. The Allwood Diner (913 Allwood Rd., Clifton)

4. Jefferson Diner (5 Bowling Green Pkwy #12, Lake Hopatcong)

5. Randolph Diner (517 NJ-10 E., Randolph)

6. The Kenilworth Diner Restaurant (614 Boulevard, Kenilworth)

7. Caldwell Diner (332 Bloomfield Ave., Caldwell)

8. Readington Diner (452 US-22, Whitehouse Station)

9. Dumont Crystal Diner (45 W Madison Ave., Dumont)

10. Chit Chat Diner (515 Essex St., Hackensack)

What's your favorite North Jersey diner? Tell us in the comments!

