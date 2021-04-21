Most Popular Brunch Spots In Sussex County

Mother's Day is coming up — have you booked brunch yet?
Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in Sussex County to choose from.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.
Bell’s Mansion (11 Main St., Stanhope)
Hampton Diner & Family Restaurant (36 Hampton House Rd., Newton)
Lake House Cafe (6 White Deer Pl., Sparta)
Jefferson Diner (5 Bowling Green Pkwy., Lake Hopatcong)
Chappy’s Cafe (3290 Route 94, Franklin)
Angelo’s Franklin Diner (428 Route 23, Franklin)
Smokey’s Brick Oven Tavern (2 Vernon Crossing Rd., Vernon)
Granny’s Pancake House (181 Route 23 S., Hamburg)
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.