Most Popular Brunch Spots In Hunterdon County

Mother's Day is coming up — have you booked brunch yet?

Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in Warren County to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

Market Roost Restaurant, Catering & Bakery (65 Main St., Flemington)

Caramelized Onion, Maple Cured Bacon, Gruyere, Heavy Cream, Eggs & Lots of Attention - Our Quiche #quiche #cheese #savory #french #flemingtonnj #hunterdoncountynj #foodie #delicious #lunch Posted by Market Roost Catering, Restaurant & Bakery on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Grounded For Life Cafe (12 Lower Center St., Clinton)

Are You Sitting? Cause We Are About To Blow Your Mind! The Vegan New Yorker Launches Friday 3/19 @ the cafe! Ask for... Posted by Grounded For Life Cafe on Thursday, March 18, 2021

The Clean Plate Kitchen (49 Main St., Clinton — no dine-in)

Clinton Station Diner (2 Bank St., Clinton)

The Lovin’ Oven (62A Trenton Ave., Frenchtown)

🍗🥕🥔Chicken Pot Pie with Buttermilk Biscuits-💥Brunch Special 💥Today! 🌸Open 8am-3pm! ☕️☀️ #chickenpotpie #biscuits Posted by Lovin' Oven on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Frenchtown Cafe (44 Bridge St., Frenchtown)

SALMON CAKE BENEDICT Salmon Cakes, Poached Eggs & a Lemon Herbed Hollandaise Sauce on a Buttermilk Biscuit served with Home Fries -12.95- Posted by Frenchtown Cafe on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Gronsky’s Milk House (125 W. Main St., High Bridge)

Happy Saturday Everyone! Just wanted to say hi and let you know that we have a Caramel Pecan waffle special running all... Posted by Gronsky's Milk House on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Under the Moon Cafe (23 N. Union St., Lambertville)

