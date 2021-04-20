Most Popular Brunch Spots In Hunterdon County

Mother's Day is coming up — have you booked brunch yet?
Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in Warren County to choose from.
The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.
Market Roost Restaurant, Catering & Bakery (65 Main St., Flemington)
Grounded For Life Cafe (12 Lower Center St., Clinton)
The Clean Plate Kitchen (49 Main St., Clinton — no dine-in)
Clinton Station Diner (2 Bank St., Clinton)
The Lovin’ Oven (62A Trenton Ave., Frenchtown)
Frenchtown Cafe (44 Bridge St., Frenchtown)
Gronsky’s Milk House (125 W. Main St., High Bridge)
Under the Moon Cafe (23 N. Union St., Lambertville)
