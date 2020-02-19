Morristown Gets First New Hotel In Four Decades

Construction will begin within the next six months on the Cambria Hotel and Suites -- Morristown's first new hotel in 40 years, reports say.

Property owner Sunstone Hotels Morristown, LLC, was approved last week for construction at the location between Bank and Market Streets, DailyRecord reports .

The Cambria Hotel and Suites, described as a “boutique hotel,” features 114 guest rooms, valet parking, a fitness center, a 2,500-square-foot restaurant and lounge as well as ground-level retail space.

The seven-story project will also have 1,500 square feet of conference rooms in addition to penthouse suites with balconies that provide a unique view of Market Street.

The interior design will incorporate one-of-a-kind artifacts and photos involving Morristown.

Demolition of the current building is expected to conclude within the next two weeks, reports say.

The Cambria Hotel and Suites is part of Morristown’s “commercial boom” — last year, the town saw the opening of more than 30 new businesses in addition to five new restaurants and 13 professional and service businesses, reports say.

Other projects on Morristown's horizon include a revolutionary war-themed brewery, set to open this spring, as well as the Pioneer Plaza rehabilitation project.

Click here for more from Daily Record.

