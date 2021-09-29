Morris County Motorcyclist Critically Injured In ‘Horrific’ Crash

Support is surging for a Morris County motorcyclist who remains hospitalized following a “horrific” crash.

Danny Palma of East Hanover is currently hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center after the Sept. 19 crash and will require several surgeries, according to a GoFundMe launched by Susan Sodano Palma, who says Palma is a nephew.

“…Danny Palma was involved in a horrific, major motorcycle accident,” says Sodano. “For those of you that know Danny, he is one of the most hard-working, kindest and funniest person you may know. Danny has always been so selfless and family oriented so it’s hard to say, our family is heart broken by this tragedy.”

Palma graduated from Montclair State University in 2018 and works as an owner and sales specialist at P&D Sales in Rockaway, his Facebook page says.

Nearly $30,000 had been raised as of Wednesday, putting the family almost one-third of the way toward the GoFundMe’s $100,000 goal in just one week.

Meanwhile, family and friends can stay updated on Danny’s condition by joining the ‘Pray For Danny’ Facebook group.

“If there is anyone in this world who didn't deserve this, it was Danny,” reads the fundraiser. “Please keep him and his family in your prayers in hope that he makes a full recovery.”

Click here to view/donate to 'Danny’s Recovery' on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.