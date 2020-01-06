Morris County Mom Battling Cancer Is 'Grace And Positivity Personified'

The Budd Lake community is rallying to support a local woman who is going through treatment for cancer.

Described as “grace and positivity personified,” Heather Ryan was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer in June 2016, according to a GoFundMe organized by Ryan and Sarah McDonald Merunka.

In addition to undergoing countless treatments, tests and trials, Ryan will soon begin a new clinical trial to combat the aggressive strain of cancer that is now in her bones, according to the GoFundMe.

More than $3,500 had been raised on the campaign since its creation on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The proceeds collected from the fundraiser will be used directly to benefit Ryan as well as the co-parenting of her son, Jerry.

“Thank you to everyone who supports our beautiful friend. We are all better for knowing her,” reads the GoFundMe, titled, “High Hopes For Heather.”

Click here to view/donate to Heather Ryan’s GoFundMe.

