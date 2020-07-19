Morris County Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America

A Morris County ice cream shop was named among the best in America.

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream in Ledgewood is representing New Jersey on a list of the best ice cream spots in every state by the Daily Meal on Sunday -- National Ice Cream Day.

The site scoured online reviews, social media, local publication and word-of-mouth tips to come up with its list.

Cliff's on Route 46 spot opened in 1975, and sports an outdoor picnic area, proving popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Strolling an old school boardwalk is a must in New Jersey, and so is hunting down a quality ice cream cone," the website said of Cliff's.

"Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream in Ledgewood has 11 flavors of soft ice cream, 60 hard hand-dipped flavors and seasonal options on the menu. Of the many eclectic flavors, Crooked Cookie, Whiskey Turtle Fudge and Rocky Road are just a few locals rave about."

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream, 1475 US-46, Ledgewood, NJ

