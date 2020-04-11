Morris County Cookbook Author Opens Italian Restaurant

A Morris County cookbook author and caterer has embarked on a new culinary endeavor with the launch of her new Italian restaurant.

Dana Ferraro Ilic opened Ferraro’s Italian Food Specialties in her hometown of Parsippany on Tuesday.

Ilic, 49, has more than 25 years of culinary experience, from baking and catering to hosting dinner parties and cooking classes.

She has even published her own cookbook, “’You Call It Sauce, I Call It Gravy’: My East Coast Italian-American Family's Tried & True Recipes,” in 2018.

“I do it all!” Ilic told Daily Voice.

Ferraro’s, located at 166 Halsey Rd., specializes in Italian comfort classics like chicken marsala, eggplant parm and lasagna.

Of course, the menu is also loaded with unique entrees with Italian roots — like the Chicken Ferraro (boneless chicken dredged in flour and egg sautéed with thin-sliced onions, sweet or hot banana peppers and mushrooms in wine sauce) and the Spicy Joe specialty sandwich (hot capicola, hot soppressata, sharp provolone and hot fryer peppers).

Chicken, however, seems to be the star of the show.

“We have the best chicken cutlets around,” said Ilic.

Also on the menu are a variety of hot sandwiches and other Italian eats. Dana Ferraro Ilic

The longtime caterer and Parsippany native is eager to serve the community while pursuing her culinary passion.

“We are a family-owned business and we are excited to serve our community,” Ilic said.

Follow “You call it "Sauce", I call it "Gravy" on Facebook for the latest updates about Ferraro’s Italian Food Specialties.

