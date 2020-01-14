Mom Of Jersey City Police Officer Lost Everything In ‘Devastating’ House Fire

The Jersey City community is rallying to support the mother of a local police officer who lost everything in a recent house fire.

Lenette Johnson's was left without her Wade Street home, possessions and her 1-year-old cat, Tidy, in the devastating fire on Jan. 7, according to a GoFundMe -- organized by longtime friend LaVon Freeman.

More than $2,100 had been raised on the campaign out of a $25,000 goal since its creation on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Johnson was living with five family members at the time of the fire and had been supporting her two 9-year-old nephews, according to the fundraiser.

Johnson and her family are currently split up and living in temporary housing with relatives, the fundraiser says.

"Let's show our love and support in Officer M. Johnson's Mother's darkest hour," the page says.

"Your generosity and support is greatly appreciated!”

Click here to view/donate to Lenette Johnson’s GoFundMe.

