'Mob Wives' Spin-Off Star Linda Torres Dies Of COVID Complications, 67

"Mob Wives" spinoff "Big Ang" co-star Linda Torres died of COVID-19 complications at Staten Island University Hospital in New York on Thursday.

She was 67 years old and had been battling the virus for nine weeks.

Torres was a close friend of Angela "Big Ang" Raiola, who was the star of multiple Mob Wives spinoffs, including "Big Ang".

After the show went off the air she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was cancer free a year later, but in 2020 Torres's cancer had returned.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Linda Torres. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and legions of fans 💔 pic.twitter.com/suvmsX1nl8 — Mob Wives (@MobWives) April 3, 2021

In Jan. 2021, she had a chemo port implanted surgically. While recovering at home, she developed a fever and had to return to the hospital, Raiola's sister Janine Detore told People.

Once back at the hospital, Torres tested positive for the virus.

Torres was diagnosed with COVID-19 nine weeks prior to her passing, told Detore to USA TODAY.

"She had double pneumonia COVID," Detore continued to USA Today. "She fought the fight, I gotta tell you that." Detore said she and Torres' daughter were expecting her to pull through because "you see a strong woman always. We didn't really think this was going to end this way."

"She was placed on a ventilator then they took off the ventilator," Detore revealed to People. "She really was fighting, but I guess she couldn't really battle it. It was too much."

When not on camera, Torres was a school bus driver for developmentally disabled children for over 20 years.

Torres is survived by her daughter Jamie Porzio and two grandchildren – Chloe Louise and Chase.

