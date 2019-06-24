Midland Park Student Struggles To Keep Handicap-Accessible Home

A wheelchair-bound Midland Park man is turning to the community to help his family during tough financial times.

Taylor DeYoung, 18 -- who has cerebral palsy -- has been living in the same Chamberlain Place home nearly all his life with his mom and two grandparents.

But his grandmother and grandfather both died within 14 months of each other, and now DeYoung and his mother are trying make up the financial difference.

DeYoung had raised more than $1,300 on a Facebook campaign as of Monday morning.

DeYoung will continue school at Lincoln Tech.

He graduated from Midland Park High School Friday and hopes to attend Lincoln Tech. DeYoung's mom is out of work -- and he just wants one thing:

"All I want is to stay in my home," said DeYoung, who graduated from MPHS this year.

"Being in a wheelchair isn’t easy.

"I need to stay here as long as possible, this is where I grew up, this is where I want to stay."

Click here to donate.

