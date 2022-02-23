Menorahs Sold At HomeGoods, Marshalls Recalled For Catching Fire

One of the most famous and religiously significant styles of candle holders has been recalled since it may catch fire— which would be a problem since traditionally candles use flames.

The recall comes after TJX Companies— which includes HomeGoods, Marshalls and Homesense— received three reports of the menorahs catching on fire while holding lit candles, according to a release by US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries were reported but a recall of the products was issued.

The company had sold approximately 7,800 menorahs between Nov. 2021 and Jan. 2022 ranging in price from $8 to $15 each, according to the release.

The menorahs, made of resin and medium-density fiberboard, were available in eight styles: llama, brontosaurus, stegosaurus, T-rex, castle, rainbow, rainbow platform and emojis, the agency reports.

The menorahs were sold with a white hang tag with an image of a blue and silver menorah and the following text: “FESTIVE LIGHTS HANUKKAH MENORAH.” One of the following style numbers is printed on the label on the bottom - 262933, 263407, 263417, 262950, 856166, 856168, 856179, 856182, 856189, 856192, 856262 or 856266.

You can return your menorah to any Marshalls, HomeGoods or Homesense stores for a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card, according to the release.

You will need to provide photographic proof of appropriate disposal to receive the full refund or store gift card, the release states.

For more information you can email customerservice@tjx.com or call Marshalls 888-627-7425, HomeGoods 800-888-0776, or Homesense 855-660-4663.

