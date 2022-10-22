Meghan Trainor Spotted With TikToker In Jersey City Target Store

Made you look!

Meghan Trainor was spotted in a Jersey City Target store with TikToker Chris Olsen, Friday, Oct. 21 — the day her latest single "Made You Look" was released.

Wearing a royal blue mini skirt, matching sweater and space buns, the "All About That Base" singer was in the NYC area for a performance on The Today Show.

Caroline Ngooi was in the store when she noticed a large crowd gathering around 28-year-old Trainor and her buddy Olsen. Trainor apparently signed some albums and posed for photos with fans before leaving.

Ngooi posted footage the pair on TikTok. The clip had more than 720K views as of Saturday, Oct. 22.

