Mega Millions Ticket Winner Sold In Morris Plains

Cecilia Levine
The ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on Tabor Road in Morris Plains. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Morris Plains.

The ticket was one of three in New Jersey that won $10,000 from the June 7 drawing, matching four of the five white balls drawn and the Gold Mega Ball.

The winning numbers for the Friday, June 7 drawing were: 17, 19, 27, 40 and 68 . The Gold Mega Ball was 02 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03 .

The three New Jersey tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Burlington County : Pantry 1 Food Mart, 479 Old Marlton Pike, Marlton;
  • Monmouth County: Trezza Liquors, 281 Highway 35, Red Bank; and
  • Morris County : 7-Eleven #15168, 959 Tabor Rd., Morris Plains.

A California State Lottery ticketholder won the jackpot of $530 million.

The next drawing will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 11 p.m.

