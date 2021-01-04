Meet The New Jersey Attorney Competing On 'The Bachelor' & Already Going Viral On Twitter

A 27-year-old attorney from New Jersey on this season of ABC's "The Bachelor" is already going viral.

Virginia native Kristin Hopkins, currently of Jersey City, is among 32 contestants on Season 25 starring Matt James, premiering Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.

A tweet from a woman who says she went to college with Hopkins went viral over the weekend.

a girl i knew in college is gonna be on the bachelor and one time after an alumni event she took a subway w/ me & a man all the way in the wrong direction bc he was trying to cheat on his wife w/ me and i was too dull to notice. so anyways i think she should win — sydney battle (@SydneyBattle) January 2, 2021

"Girl, this man is creepy. He's hitting on you," Battle recalled Hopkins telling her on the train. "How could he possibly be hitting on me?? he told me maybe i could babysit for his daughter.

"it’s @kristinbhopkins and honestly the power of her charisma has always terrified me!!"

Hopkins' response?

Hopkins earned a law degree from William & Mary Law School and apparently works as an attorney for Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney.

According to the bio on her firm's website, Hopkins works in their New York office with a focus in sports, recreation, entertainment, product liability, and employment and labor litigation.

Hopkins previously worked as a law clerk for the New Jersey Superior Court to Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn (Monmouth County), the site says.

