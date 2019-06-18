Meet The 3 New Jersey Contestants On 'Big Brother' This Season

Three people with New Jersey roots will be featured on "Big Brother" 21, airing later this month.

The two-night premier will at 8 p.m. on June 24 and 25.

Cast members are recorded 24/7 for the entire season for a chance to win $5,000. One house guest is voted off each week.

These are the New Jersey cast members on this season.

Isabella Wang, 22 from Mount Olive : A public health analyst who describes herself as spontaneous, reckless and generous.

: A public health analyst who describes herself as spontaneous, reckless and generous. Christie Murphy, 28 of Keyport: A boutique owner who describes herself as an edgy, outgoing overachiever.

A boutique owner who describes herself as an edgy, outgoing overachiever. Nick Maccarone, 27 of Sewell: A therapist who describes himself as being outgoing, caring and talkative.

Click here to meet the rest of the cast.

