Meet Animals Of Historic Morris County Farm With Drive-Thru Visits

Fosterfields Living Farms in Morris Township is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic with an unconventional yet creative option for local tourists: a drive-thru farm.

Unlike a typical drive-thru, no burgers or fries are involved — instead, drive-thru farm guests can visit the 213-acre property and see some of its most popular attractions like retired Belgian draft horse Hobbes, Carl the ox and Jersey cows, Daily Record reports.

Regularly scheduled attractions and activities remain closed, but guests can marvel at the 18th-century farm’s natural demonstrations, which include milking cows, churning butter, hand-washing laundry, cracking corn and harvesting eggs.

Guests can also check out the farm’s expansive vegetable gardens, as well as the property’s 1854 Gothic-style mansion known as the Willows.

Guests can reserve their drive-thru zoo spot online at the cost of $10 per carload. Tours are held Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with start times at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. through October 30.

Visit morrisparks.net for more information.

