Mayim Bialik Spotted In North Jersey As Her Star-Studded Movie Preps Filming

Mayim Bialik's new film featuring big name actors will be filming in New Jersey.

The film marks the directorial debut for Bialik, most well-known for her roles on CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" and NBC's "Blossom."

Bialik wrote the script for "As Sick As They Made Us," which follows a divorced mom trying to balance raising a family with her own love life.

Dustin Hoffman, Dianna Agron, Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg -- who starred alongside Bialik on "The Big Bang Theory" -- were cast in the film.

It is not yet clear where in New Jersey filming will happen, but Bialik has been staying in the area as she is guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" this week.

She has also been spotted sampling treats from eateries in Bergen County.

New Jersey Motion Picture and TV Commission Executive Director Steven Gorelick told NJ Advance Media that production is still deciding on filming locations in the area. However, filming is set to begin next week, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.