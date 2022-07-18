Contact Us
Mark Wahlberg Snaps Photos With Jersey City Fans

Cecilia Levine
Mark Wahlberg with Jersey City Councilman Yousef J. Saleh and a fan.
Mark Wahlberg with Jersey City Councilman Yousef J. Saleh and a fan. Photo Credit: @yousefjsaleh Instagram

Mark Wahlberg took a break from filming in Jersey City to meet some of his fans.

The actor has been spotted in the area this month as he films Netflix thriller "Our Man from Jersey."

Jersey City Councilman Yousef J. Saleh posted photos of the Boston-born actor snapping photos with the locals.

"@markwahlberg is SOOO nice to come take pics with some neighbors and members of the Ward D community!!" Saleh writes. 

"Looking forward to seeing this movie on @netflix - Our Man In Jersey! New Jersey and specifically @jerseycitynj is going to be a big hub for movies and television in the very near future."

