MAKE-A-WISH: Wyckoff Boy Battling Rare Illness Takes Dream Trip To San Diego

Seven-year-old John from Wyckoff finds comfort by the water.

And getting that year-round in North Jersey doesn't always prove easy.

John -- who battles a rare illness called tuberous sclerosis -- was a recipient of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and recently took his family on a trip to San Diego.

The trip kicked off with a limo ride to the airport, and then it was off on a 2,000 mile flight to their dream destination, “America’s Finest City." The Golden State welcomed John, his parents and two brothers with sunshine, beautiful beaches and a wish-come-true experience.

The family’s excitement grew when seeing the dolphins jump, splash and dance at SeaWorld. The sounds of marine life amidst the ocean breeze surrounded them - a surreal moment for John’s family to take a step back from their everyday lives of doctor appointments and hospital visits.

They also visited the San Diego Zoo, where they explored thousands of animals and exotic plants. The entire trip overjoyed John and allowed his already adventurous spirit to come alive even more.

“John and our entire family had a wonderful time in San Diego thanks to Make-A-Wish,” John’s mother Jeannine shared.

“John especially loved the hotel pool and waterslide as well as the dolphin show at Sea World. It was a great ending to our summer, before doctors’ appointments and school.”

Nearly 70 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in New Jersey will join forces with Make-A-Wish to aid the organization in its mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses during the annual Jersey Mike’s “Month of Giving” campaign.

Throughout the month of March, customers can make a donation to Make-A-Wish New Jersey at any of the 67 Jersey Mike’s participating locations.

Last year, the Month of Giving raised over $377,000 for Make-A-Wish New Jersey, resulting in more than 35 wishes granted to local children with critical illnesses.

The campaign will culminate on Wednesday, March 27 -- Jersey Mike’s Subs’ “Day of Giving” -- when the 67 restaurants will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales to Make-A-Wish New Jersey.

