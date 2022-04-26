'Long Time Coming:' Morris County LongHorn Steakhouse Ravaged By Fire Sets Reopening Date

Contact Us
Valerie Musson
LongHorn Steakhouse in Mount Olive will reopen its doors on Tuesday, May 17 after being ravaged by a fire in January 2021.
LongHorn Steakhouse in Mount Olive will reopen its doors on Tuesday, May 17 after being ravaged by a fire in January 2021. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

At long last! A reopening date has been set for a Morris County LongHorn Steakhouse after it was ravaged by fire last year, officials said.

The Mount Olive restaurant on International Drive S. will reopen its doors and start serving up savory steaks once again at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, according to a social media post from Mayor Rob Greenbaum.

The location had been closed since it was heavily damaged following a blaze that hurt three firefighters in January of 2021, DailyVoice.com reported.

The building had to be demolished due to the extent of damages, though the fire was not deemed suspicious, investigators said at the time.

“It’s been a long time coming,” managing partner Ralph Manno said, according to Mayor Greenbaum’s post.

“The community has been so supportive and we have a great group of team members that can’t wait to welcome guests into the restaurant once again.”

LongHorn Steakhouse, 50-J International Dr S, Flanders, NJ 07836

