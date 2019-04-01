Long Road Ahead For Livingston Athlete Battling ALS

The future was looking bright for Jeremy Schreiber of Livingston.

He was two years into a happy marriage. His New York City career in software sales was booming. His passion for running and sailing was stronger than ever.

But in March 2017, everything changed. The then-37-year-old noticed his right foot wasn't keeping up with his left. He was tripping over himself but didn't think too much of it -- until his doctor said it was more serious than Shreiberg first thought.

Tests confirmed the doctors' theory: ALS.

More than $120,000 had been raised as of March 26 on a GoFundMe for Schreiber, which has helped get him a new van and will go toward more home renovations so he can more easily get around.

"Now 38 years old, my world has been turned upside down," he wrote on the page.

"My body was quickly failing me. My balance and walking were affected, making me fall many times; my hands could barely hold a fork or type an email; And getting dressed was nearly impossible. The fear and anxiety of daily living were increasingly more paralyzing."

