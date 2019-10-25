Lodi Couple Transforms Backyard Greenhouse Into Miniature Haunted House

Germaine and Renatta Owens had one thing in mind when they moved out of New York City into the suburbs: Halloween.

The Lodi couple settled in Lodi last year -- ten years after getting married -- and almost immediately started planning for Halloween.

"We love Halloween," Germaine told Daily Voice. "We just really, really love it."

The Owens' 2018 display was a trial run, in a way. But the couple says this year, they're going all out.

Welcome to Willow's Nest.

"This year we were like, 'Let's do it a little differently,'" Germaine said.

"Ranetta is the brains behind the decorating and putting everything in place. I'm obsessed with looking for ideas on Instagram and for people with haunted backyards."

The pair uses PVC piping to section their backyard greenhouse into a haunted house -- each room a different theme.

And so it begins... The Owens got a jump on the project in August.

They started putting the frame together in August but weren't sure what direction it was going to take.

With a little help from YouTube for inspiration, the Owens finally had something original: A real haunted house.

They're calling it "Willow's Nest."

"We have a clown room, a black and white room, a chop shop," Germaine said. "When you walk in you're like, 'Is this really a greenhouse?"

"Ours is a little smaller, but I think it's awesome. We put work in."

Each room has a different theme.

Don't scream.

"We really, really love Halloween."

The Owens hope all of the local kids will stop by their Spring Street home (look for the "Haunted House" sign outside).

The Owens' costume last year on Halloween.

Look for the "Willow's Nest" sign on the Owens' Spring Street house.

