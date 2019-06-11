Livingston's Chelsea Handler To Perform At Wellmont Theater

Author, comedian and television host Chelsea Handler is bringing "Life Will Be The Death of Me," her "sit-down" comedy show, to the Wellmont Theater in Montclair on June 28.

The tour is based on her latest book of the same name, which recounts her experiences trying to make changes in her life over the course of a year.

Handler, who grew up in Livingston, was formerly the host of "Chelsea Lately" on the E! entertainment network for seven years before moving to Netflix in 2016. Episodes on the Netflix show tackled topics ranging from international cultures, to education, health, sports, politics and more.

Since 2018, she has focused on activism, including promoting women in public office and helping develop education programs for Syrian refugees.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://wellmonttheater.com/shows/chelsea-handlers-sit-down-comedy-tour/ .

The Wellmont Theater is located at 5 Seymour St. in Montclair.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.