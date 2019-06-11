Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Hudson Trio Busted, Ridgefield Officer Fires Shot During Chase
Lifestyle

Livingston's Chelsea Handler To Perform At Wellmont Theater

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Author and host Chelsea Handler is performing in Montclair June 28.
Author and host Chelsea Handler is performing in Montclair June 28. Photo Credit: Wellmont Theater

Author, comedian and television host Chelsea Handler is bringing "Life Will Be The Death of Me," her "sit-down" comedy show, to the Wellmont Theater in Montclair on June 28.

The tour is based on her latest book of the same name, which recounts her experiences trying to make changes in her life over the course of a year.

Handler, who grew up in Livingston, was formerly the host of "Chelsea Lately" on the E! entertainment network for seven years before moving to Netflix in 2016. Episodes on the Netflix show tackled topics ranging from  international cultures, to education, health, sports, politics and more.

Since 2018, she has focused on activism, including promoting women in public office and helping develop education programs for Syrian refugees.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://wellmonttheater.com/shows/chelsea-handlers-sit-down-comedy-tour/ .

The Wellmont Theater is located at 5 Seymour St. in Montclair.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.