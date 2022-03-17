‘Live Like Luc:’ Morris County Town Declares Holiday For Beloved 3-Year-Old Drowning Victim

The mayor of one Morris County town is celebrating the legacy of a 3-year-old boy tragically killed in a drowning incident two years ago with a holiday named in his honor.

Luciano Franco, of Jefferson Township, drowned in Lake Hopatcong on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, according to a GoFundMe campaign that described him as “energetic, full of life, and a loving spirited child.”

Jefferson Township Mayor Eric Wilsusen worked alongside Kristin Ruggerio from the Milton Tri-PTA to dedicate Franco’s birthday — Thursday, March 17 — as ‘Luciano Franco Day.’

“[Luciano] has left a tremendous impact on our community, and his smile will be one never forgotten,” Wilsusen writes.

“His last morning, he asked to have ice cream for breakfast, and his Mom said ‘no.’”

“So to honor him on his birthday, we are inviting everyone to ‘live like Luc!’”

Elementary students at Cozy Lake, Briggs, White Rock, and Stanlick can visit the municipal building from 5 to 8 p.m. to get a free ice cream sandwich or push pop.

Luciano Franco Day ultimately encourages residents to embrace the boy’s adventurous spirit and “say ‘yes’ when you may have said ‘no.’”

