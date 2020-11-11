Listen To How An Author's Fight For Family Redefined Him In New Podcast

Ted Yang’s Table for Five, A Father's Story of Life, Love and Loss is first and foremost a memoir of a father’s fight for his family—for their health, happiness and very existence. But it’s also how the experience of premature triplets, loss, and near-constant stress of life-or-death situations changed him both personally as well professionally.

Yang shares his evolution from high-powered finance guy to all-in father and entrepreneur with Nicole Licata Grant, co-host of the b CAUSE with Erin and Nicole podcast, in an episode called “You Have To Ask Yourself How Far You Are Willing To Go with Ted Yang,” which is available now at Apple Podcasts. With b CAUSE, Grant and co-host Erin Hatzikostas offer unique, inspirational solutions to those rising in their careers that want to retain their authenticity and not sell their souls for success.

Yang is a perfect fit.

A podcast that's there to "help you have a big career, without compromising who you are."

He and Grant know each other from Connecticut “philanthropy” circles — but don’t use that word around Yang. He’d rather talk about “entrepreneurship for good” as well as his family’s story and how he hopes the personally cathartic experience of sharing it can help other parents, fathers especially.

Yang is a “fixer”: tell him a problem, he’ll find the solution. But there was nothing he could do to keep Raymond alive, Sofia breathing through her mouth and nose or Daniel’s diagnosis of autism at bay.

"Being entirely powerless like that, is a somewhat unique experience,” Yang shared with Grant. "You're living within a blueprint that someone else has laid out for you."

Table for Five comes out on Nov. 17, World Prematurity Day.