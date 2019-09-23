Lenny Dykstra Now Says He Won't Fight 'Bagel Boss' In A.C.: Report

A novelty boxing match between an Internet-famous celebrity and Lenny Dykstra, the former slugger for the New York Mets, has been called off, The New York Post reported.

Dykstra, a former Linden resident who said several weeks ago that he is moving to Livingston, pulled out of the fight scheduled to be held in Atlantic City to concentrate on a lawsuit he filed against his former attorneys.

The 56-year-old was planning to go toe-to-toe with Chris Morgan , dubbed the Bagel Boss Guy after the Long Island man's rant at a bagel shop went viral over the summer.

But in a twist befitting the troubled slugger's post-Mets career, organizers of the Sept. 28 bout say he has already been paid for the fight and has been living in a hotel for a number of weeks at the promoters' expense.

In late August, Dykstra, who has served time in prison for fraud and auto theft, moved out of Linden following numerous quality-of-life complaints from neighbors who say he was operating an illegal boarding house.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.