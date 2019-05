Krispy Kreme is coming to Bergen County... eventually.

The store going into the former bank space at Liberty Commons in East Rutherford won't be complete until Fall 2020, BoozyBurbs reports.

The Route 17 doughnut shop will be New Jersey's third Krispy Kreme. It will include a drive-thru and make doughnuts on-site.

