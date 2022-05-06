'Knife Obsessed Pyro' From Bergen County Competing On Food Network BBQ Show

A Bergen County resident will be competing on a Food Network show "BBQ Brawl" premiering May 9.

Maywood's Tony Froyan, who owns Fire and Feast Catering, is one of the many rising barbecue stars being coached by celebrity chefs Anne Burrell, Jet Tila, and Bobby Flay in Austin, TX.

Froyan describes himself on Instagram as a "knife obsessed pyromaniac with a food fetish." He specializes in open fire roasted catering and creates "memorable fire-centric events for the most discerning of clientele," his business website says.

The BBQ Brawl culinary battles will test the contestants' skills and their ability to work together as a team.

With the captains guiding their teams every step of the way, a panel of judges featuring barbecue legend Rodney Scott, famed chef Brooke Williamson, and lifestyle personality Carson Kressley decide which competitor is worthy of being crowned "Master of ‘Cue."

BBQ Brawl premiers at 9 p.m. on May 9 on Food Network.

