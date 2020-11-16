Kellyanne Conway's Teen NJ Daughter Teases 'American Idol' Audition

Will Kellyanne Conway's teen New Jersey daughter be the next American Idol?

Alpine native Claudia Conway, 16, posted a TikTok video of herself in the show's confessional studio with a film crew Sunday, hinting that she'll be competing on the upcoming season, set to premier Feb. 14 on ABC.

Judges will be Lion Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, with longtime host Ryan Seacrest.

The teen, whose mom served as the counselor to President Trump's, sent shockwaves through the internet in June, when she took TikTok to share her anti-Trump views.

“Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions and not be influenced by your parents at all -- simply by educating yourself!” she said.

Claudia later broke the news of the president's COVID-19 diagnosis -- then her own.

Kellyanne and George Conway were the center of media attention early this year, when it came to light they were clashing over Mr. Conway's jabs at the president. Trump clapped back calling Mr. Conway "a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell."

Claudia has been an outstanding advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement on TikTok as well.

