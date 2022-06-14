Johnny Depp Harley Used In Cult Classic 'Cry-Baby' Auctioned At $250K

The Harley-Davidson motorcycle used by Johnny Depp during the Maryland filming of the 1990 cult classic “Cry-Baby” can be had for buyers willing to shell out at least a quarter-million dollars.

The 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K driven by the star has been listed for auction by Kruse GWS, which set the opening bid at $250,000.

“This is an iconic one-of-a-kind cinema vehicle as this was the 'picture bike’ used throughout filming in principal photography on location in Maryland and in second unit photography in Los Angeles,” the auctioneers announced.

"The only other was a mock-up bike that was crashed and burned at the fight scene at the swim club location, and this was the only one that was fully functional.”

Bidders looking to pick up the piece of Hollywood history will be required to bid in increments of $25,000 if they want to win the bike, which is currently housed in a Missouri museum.

According to Kruse GWS Auctions, the motorcycle was acquired at the end of filming by Josh Spring, who worked as Best Boy Electric on the film and acquired the bike directly from the picture car coordinator Frank Tamburo.

The motorcycle comes with two letters of provenance from Spring and an open Maryland title in Spring's name for the winner of the auction, which opens on Saturday, June 25.

“Since the filming, the tachymeter was changed for a speedometer, and a chain guard was added so it could be driven,” Kruse GWS said, noting that it was recently displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show.

“The bike is in fantastic, screen-used condition. The bike has all of the parts and should run and drive,” they noted. “The running condition is unknown as the vehicle has been sitting displayed and exhibited at various locations for many years."

News of the auction comes on the heels of Depp winning a landmark multi-million-dollar defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, where a jury determined that an op-ed by Heard damaged his career.

