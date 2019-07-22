Contact Us
John Legend Spotted In Linden Supermarket

Cecilia Levine
John Legend grabs gummy bears from Linden ShopRite.
John Legend grabs gummy bears from Linden ShopRite. Photo Credit: Versach Chach FACEBOOK

This isn't the first time John Legend has made a pit-stop for snacks in New Jersey -- this time, it's Union County.

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner was seen Saturday in ShopRite of Linden to pick up a bag of Haribo gummy bears.

The "All of Me" star was supposed to play at OZY Fest in New York City that day, but it was cancelled due to the heat wave.

Late last year, Legend stopped at a 7-Eleven in Wood-Ridge and donated $20 to local firefighters.

