'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apparently Splits From Fiancé

Just in time to hit New Jersey's beaches, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is apparently a single man.

The MTV reality star and his fiancé, Saffire Matos, appear to have called it quits.

Ortiz-Magro had made his Instagram page private as of Thursday, July 7, however, the day before posted the following to his story, as reported by Page Six:

“A WRONG partner will find you in peace and leave you in pieces,” the message, a quote from @advice, read. “A RIGHT [partner] will find you in pieces and lead you to peace.”

Matos responded to someone's comment inquiring about her relationship on an Instagram reel, saying:

“I was engaged 15 mins boooo boo I’ve been around for three years taking care of someone. Mind your business 💜."

The couple got engaged in June 2021, and became a couple in October 2020.

