Jersey City Woman 'Frightened' By Tracy Morgan In Fender-Bender: Report

A woman from Jersey City was involved in a minor traffic accident in Manhattan Tuesday with comedian Tracy Morgan, The New York Post reported.

Morgan had just driven his 2012 Bugatti Veyron off a Manhattan lot when it was apparently sideswiped by Jocelyn Madulid's Honda SUV.

The 61-year-old woman said the former Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock star reacted angrily to the accident and frightened her.

“He was yelling at me, I got scared,” she said of Morgan.

“I didn’t yell anything back. I just stayed in my car,” she also told the Post.

Madulid was on her way to work when the minor collision occurred at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue.

"Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see," Morgan tweeted a short time later. "Love you all."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.