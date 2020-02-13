Jersey City Police Officer, North Jersey Castaways Return For 40th Season Of 'Survivor'

Could you go one night without electricity? How about weeks without food or shelter or water?

These North Jersey residents have done it on previous seasons of the CBS hit show "Survivor" -- and they're doing it again.

The following three castaways are back for the show's 40th season that pits winners against winners for "Winners at War," airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

Natalie Anderson

Originally from Colombo, Sri Lanka, the Edgewater resident is a CrossFit trainer and the winner of "Survivor Season 29: San Juan del Sur."

Anderson describes herself as “strong, relentless and adaptable” — three qualities any contestant needs to prevail in the unpredictable and tumultuous conditions that Mother Nature can throw at them.

“I am proud of standing up for myself, for being brass and bold, for being strong and ruthless,” said Anderson. “Hoping for a little luck, some good timing, and my hard work to bring me success just like my first season."

Michele Fitzgerald

Winner of Season 32: Kaoh Rong, Fitzgerald describes herself as feisty, fun and free-spirited. She’s a business development manager from Freehold and currently resides in Hoboken.

“Lately, we have seen a trend of strong, confident males winning 'Survivor', so I want to show that you can have a different approach and still be worthy of the title of Sole Survivor,” said Fitzgerald about her return to the show.

Anthony "Tony" Vlachos

This Jersey City native currently lives in Allendale. He’s a police officer who’s already made not one, but two appearances on "Survivor" (Seasons 28 and 34).

“I'm genuinely humbled that Survivor looks at me as one of their top winners,” said Vlachos. Being a part of this unimaginable milestone of a season is huge!”

Tune into "Survivor: Winners At War" every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

