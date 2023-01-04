Jersey City Model Revealed Contestant On 'The Bachelor'

A model and business owner from Jersey City will be competing for love on the upcoming season of ABC's "The Bachelor."

Brianna Kay, 24, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Kay is the founder of BourneBeautyCo, which sells a USB-powered makeup blending brush.

Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from California, was featured on the 19th season of "The Bachelorette." He quit in the eighth week but is back for more fun. Hopefully this time he'll stick around.

The Bachelor premiers on Jan. 23, on ABC.

