Jersey City Ice Cream Shop Brings SpongeBob's 'Krabby Patty' Sliders To Life

SpongeBob SquarePants may never reveal the secret recipe for his famous "Krabby Patty."

But a Jersey City ice cream shop has reinvented the famed slider seen on Nickelodeon as an ice cream sandwich, available through the end of December.

The Krabby Patty slider at Milk & Cream Cereal Bar is a cookies and cream chocolate-dipped puck with white-chocolate-shaped lettuce and strawberry jello slices.

It's all neatly packed between two vanilla cake buns, and has a pair of hidden "pickles" inside.

Other SpongeBob themed treats include a "Pineapple Under the Sea" milkshake or ice cream swirl, along with several flavors such as Mr. Krab's Mint Money Chip, Squidward's Salty & Brittle, and more.

This is the third Nickelodeon-themed line of treats being offered at Milk & Cream. Previously, the shop served up "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Blue's Clues" flavors.

The new SpongeBob theme, though, seems to be the favorite yet.

Milk & Cream Cereal Bar, 175 Newark Ave., Jersey City

