Jeff Bezos' Princeton Grad, Billionaire Ex Quietly Remarries Chem Teacher

A former chemistry teacher at a Montgomery County high school quietly remarried Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo's ex-wife last weekend.

Dan Jewett and Mackenzie Scott confirmed their marriage in a statement released March 6 on the Giving Pledge website, a campaign that encourages wealthy people to donate a majority of their wealth to charity.

Scott -- a philanthropist, author and Princeton University graduate -- has a net worth of $53.9 billion, according to Forbes. She divorced Bezos in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

Jewett taught chemistry at Harriton High School in Bryn Mawr, between 2006 and 2007.

He most recently had been teaching science at Lakeside School, a prestigious private school in Seattle, Washington attended by Scott’s children, according to The Washington Post and People.

Prior to working at the Lakeside School, Jewett also was employed as a science teacher at The Bush School in Seattle from 2011 to 2016, People reports.

Jewett's current teaching status remains unclear, as his name had been removed from the school's staff directory, People reports.

In his shared Giving Pledge with Scott, Jewett acknowledges:

"I have been a teacher for the majority of my life, as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me. This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give."

In December 2020, Scott announced that she'd donated nearly $4.2 billion to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C over the previous four months, according to a Medium post.

Jewett went on to praise Scott as "one of the most generous and kind people I know," adding he looked forward to "joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others."

