Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has apparently filed for divorce from her second husband Dan Jewett, who taught chemistry in suburban Philadelphia, after less than two years of marriage.

Scott, 52, filed a petition for divorce Monday, Sept. 26 in the King County Superior Court in Washington State, the New York Times reports. Jewett reportedly did not contest the divorce.

Jewett and Scott confirmed their marriage in a statement released March 6 on the Giving Pledge website, a campaign that encourages wealthy people to donate a majority of their wealth to charity. And they did just that, together.

That is, until recently when recipients began thanking Scott alone, according to the New York Times.

Scott — a philanthropist, author and Princeton University graduate —divorced Bezos in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

Jewett taught chemistry at Harriton High School in Bryn Mawr, between 2006 and 2007.

Prior to tying the knot with Scott, Jewett He most was teaching science at Lakeside School, a prestigious private school in Seattle, Washington attended by Scott’s children, according to The Washington Post and People.

