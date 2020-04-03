'It's Not All Death': NJ Cancer Survivor Shares Moment He Knew He'd Beat Coronavirus, Too

A Bergen County breast cancer survivor who recovered from coronavirus says the bug was something of a nightmare.

John Mormando, a 53-year-old commodities broker from Oakland, said there was never a time during his cancer treatment he thought he was going to die. Coronavirus was different, he told MarketWatch .

He was laying in a bed at The Valley Hospital midway through March -- the hospital's respiratory team crowded around him -- when he heard one of the workers say he was going to be intubated.

"I just felt like if I go to the ICU, I’m going to die there," Mormando said in the MarketWatch report. "I didn’t want to be sedated to have a breathing tube — I just said, ‘No, no way, no way.’ I said, ‘I’m going to get through this.'"

It was only a matter of 20 minutes before he started turning a corner. By March 18, Mormando was home.

His coronavirus test returned positive toward the end of his hospital stay: He was not surprised in the least bit.

The broker told MarketWatch the whole illness was a "nightmare," but he hopes sharing his story will inspire some hope for those fighting the virus now.

Mormando, an avid marathon runner, came down with a fever and chills on March 5. He immediately self-quarantined in a room in his home, and -- as symptoms worsened over the next several days -- visited several doctors.

Less than a week later, Mormando got a test from his doctor in Paramus.

The next day, he woke up uncontrollably coughing. That's when Mormando's wife took him to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where he was diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia.

Also experiencing chills and a fever, Mormando was admitted to the hospital.

He was hooked up to an IV with fluids, took fever-reducing Tylenol and a cough suppressant with codeine, MarketWatch says. He couldn't breathe and he was always cold.

Mormando was sickest on March 15, he said.

"My lungs were basically spasming," he told MarketWatch. "I couldn’t breathe that well."

That's when the hospital's respiratory team came in and thought it'd be best to intubate him in the ICU.

In that moment, he decided he was going to pull through. With every passing minute, hour and day, his symptoms let up.

“When you beat cancer, you think you can do anything,” he told MarketWatch.

“Even through all the chemotherapy and the radiation, I never had a problem where I thought I was going to die from that. I never had trouble breathing — that was the big difference."

Aside from a lingering cough, Mormando considers himself recovered, MarketWatch reports. He is urging other Americans to follow social distancing protocols and remember: "It's not all death."

