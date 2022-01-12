Italian Specialty Sandwich Shop PrimoHoagies Opening 5 New Stores In Morris, Sussex Counties

Popular Italian specialty sandwich shop PrimoHoagies is expanding its North Jersey presence with the opening of five new restaurants throughout Morris and Sussex Counties.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies first launched in South Philadelphia in 1992 and has become well-known for its fresh-baked bread, gourmet meats and cheeses and secret spice blend.

The first Morris County store opened at 395 Mt. Hope Ave. in Rockaway, DailyVoice.com reported.

Specific locations for new stores have not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the franchise continues to expand with eight stores slated to open in Houston, Texas; five in Denver and Boulder, Colorado and one in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

“While not only showing sustainability but continued growth the past two years, we are seeing the demand for PrimoHoagies across the country from consumers, franchisees, and area developers,” said Nicholas Papanier, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of PrimoHoagies Franchising, Inc.

“As we head into 2022, we are focused on continuing to deliver quality and service beyond expectations while ensuring a national footprint that continues to grow successfully. We are full throttle and want the country to Make It Primo in 2022!”

Follow PrimoHoagies on Facebook for the latest updates.

