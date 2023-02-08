Investment Banking Exec Leaves 30-Year Career To Open Morristown Taqueria

Nov. 30, 2022 was Raul Santoyo's last day of work as an investment banking executive.

The Long Valley dad and Mexico City native dreamed of opening his own taqueria since the day he arrived in New Jersey 16 years ago, and has joked with friends ever since that one day, he'd give them "the taco they deserve."

And so, he quit his job a few months ago to do just that.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Santoyo, his older brother Alejandro Santoyo, and Gabriel Galvan, a pharmaceutical executive, are opening Central Taqueria in Morristown.

When asked how it felt to finally pursue his dreams, Santoyo said simply: "It's amazing.

"At almost 50 my thoughts on this are as if I were 30, when people are not afraid of risking their life savings or career path. They'll just go ahead and do it.

"Usually people my age are thinking about retirement but here I am saying, 'Let's just give it a shot.'"

Santoyo came to New Jersey in 2006 after months of traveling back and forth from Mexico City and Whippany, while working for Barclays. Back then, his dream was to work for a bank in New York City. So, when the company offered him a position in New Jersey, he jumped at it.

One of the first things Santoyo noticed about the area was that the taco scene could use some improvement, he said.

"They were usually easy tacos or Tex-Mex," he said. "They don't take the time to put the passion and interest into making the taco from scratch with original recipes. They're all modified."

He joked with friends and colleagues that one day, he'd give them the taco they deserved.

"It's like if God came down and gave you a kiss," Santoyo said describing what it might feel like for them to see what they were missing out on.

When Galvan returned to the area after traveling the world to work for Novartis, Santoyo said he started seriously thinking about opening a business. Galvan was on board. Santoyo was all-in.

"I quit my job in investment banking and I'm devoting my life to this," the dad of two said. "It's scary, I'm going into an industry I know only as a client."

If nothing else, Santoyo has confidence. He promises delicious food, like Galvan's cochinitas, and great service. He believes in having close relationships with customers.The restaurant will have an open concept so guests and watch everything being made.

The restaurant features an open kitchen where pastors and cochinitas are marinated and roasted. "It's an extremely clean and lively atmosphere," Santoyo said.

Once he passes inspections, Central Taqueria will be "good to go," Santoyo said.

Central Taqueria, 61 South St., Morristown.

