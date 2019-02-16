HOW TO HELP: 45 Fort Lee Families Displaced By Fire

The Red Cross, Fort Lee officials and community members are working to assist nearly two dozen families displaced by a fire that tore through an apartment building.

A temporary shelter was in place at Fort Lee High School for residents of the Linwood Park complex, which was destroyed by the blaze that started in the basement around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Checks, cash or credit card donations are being accepted for the families at a drive launched by borough officials on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Fort Lee Recreation Center.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of yesterday’s tragic Fort Lee fire," Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said. "Once again, I was on site at this devastating fire and would like to thank my fellow first responders and Mayor Mark Sokolich for acting so quickly and helping the families during this difficult time."

More than $9,000 had been raised as of Friday evening on a GoFundMe for the families that page founder Kristin Schulman says will go toward basic needs of clothing, toiletries, meals and more.

