Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Search Intensifies For Pompton Lakes Teen With Special Needs
Hometown Hero: Top Bass Fishing Pro Returns To Show Harrington Park Scouts The Angles

Jerry DeMarco
Lucas Bogosian
Lucas Bogosian Photo Credit: COURTESY: Dawn Saparito Bogosian

A group of Boy Scouts from Harrington Park out for a Father’s Day fishing derby are getting guidance from one of the best.

Borough native Lucas Bogosian, 24, began fishing as a 3-year-old in his backyard at the same Pondside Park lake before becoming one of the top anglers in the country – and one of New Jersey’s few bass pros.

Last year, he fished both the Bass Masters Opens as well as the Costa Series, eventually finishing in the nation’s top 20.

It’s brought him major sponsors – among them, the Blaster Corporation, Mercury Marine, KICKER Audio, Applebee’s, REZ Restoration Drink, Ardent Outdoors, HI-SEAS fishing line, Nines Glasses, Halo Fishing, Stanley Jigs, Nitro Boats, Eco-Pro Tungsten, Frogg Toggs Apparel, Venom Lures, Real truck, Hi Chew, Interco Tires, Bone Outfitters and Sweetwood Smokehouse.

Bogosian played lacrosse for Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan. But his true love was fishing.

At only 17, he placed fourth in the state at the Junior Bass Federation.

Bogosian was part of the fishing team at Centenary College, where he was graduated in 2017 with a marketing degree.

He went on to place a dozen times as a top American bass angler, including a 3rd-place finish last year at the Bass Masters Open on Kissimmee Lake in Florida.

Bogosian brought it all back home on Sunday. And a group of Boy Scouts is benefitting.

Lucas Bogosian brought it all back home on Father's Day.

PHOTOS: Courtesy DAWN SAPARITO BOGOSIAN

