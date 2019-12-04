Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Here's How Much American Dream's Indoor Ski, Snow Board Slope Will Cost You

Cecilia Levine
Big SNOW opens Thursday at 3 p.m., at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.
Big SNOW opens Thursday at 3 p.m., at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.

American Dream's indoor ski and snow board facility Big SNOW opens Thursday.

Here's what it'll cost you.

Note that packages are $20 cheaper if purchased online.

The package comes with with ski/snowboard equipment rentals, pants and a jacket, a helmet, 2-hour slope access and complimentary access to the Terrain Based Learning™ skills areas with instructors.

The packages (valid for anyone ages 7 and up) are:

Single SNOW Day Package: $69.99 +Tax at the door and $49.99 +Tax online, add 2 extra hours for $20

3-Day Package (valid for 3 anytime visits): $149.99 +Tax at the door and $129.99 +Tax online

Click here for more on Big SNOW , opening Thursday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

