Here's How Much American Dream's Indoor Ski, Snow Board Slope Will Cost You

American Dream's indoor ski and snow board facility Big SNOW opens Thursday.

Here's what it'll cost you.

Note that packages are $20 cheaper if purchased online.

The package comes with with ski/snowboard equipment rentals, pants and a jacket, a helmet, 2-hour slope access and complimentary access to the Terrain Based Learning™ skills areas with instructors.

The packages (valid for anyone ages 7 and up) are:

Single SNOW Day Package: $69.99 +Tax at the door and $49.99 +Tax online, add 2 extra hours for $20

3-Day Package (valid for 3 anytime visits): $149.99 +Tax at the door and $129.99 +Tax online

Click here for more on Big SNOW , opening Thursday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

