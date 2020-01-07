Here Are The Top-Rated Brunch Spots in Warren, Hunterdon Counties, According to Yelp

Whether you love bacon and eggs, pancakes and sausage or anything in between, finding the perfect brunch spot in Warren and Hunterdon counties is what really seals the deal on a great meal.

Here are some of the top-rated brunch spots throughout Warren and Hunterdon counties, according to Yelp.

1. James On Main (105 Main Street in Hackettstown)

With a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating and more than 200 reviews, James on Main in Hackettstown offers a rotating brunch menu with a wide range of seasonal selections. Winter brunch specialties include the Apple Skillet Cakes (boar and rosemary sausage and Vermont Corse Maple Farm syrup) and the Grilled Cheese and Applewood Smoked Bacon Melt (Vermont cheddar, Applewood smoked bacon and tomato jam on multi-grain bread).

For more information, visit the website .

2. Gronsky’s Milk House (125 W. Main Street in High Bridge)

Gronsky’s Milk House in High Bridge earned a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating and is renowned for its classic brunch specials and homemade frozen treats. Breakfast favorites include house-made pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, breakfast burritos and more. Don’t forget to try January’s pancake of the month: chai with honey butter.

For more information, visit the website .

3. Gourmet Gallery (31 Main Street in Blairstown)

In Blairstown, you’ll find the quaint and cozy Gourmet Gallery, which boasts a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. Said to be a place where “food is art,” the cafe offers several fresh brunch options, including Bananas Foster French Toast (cinnamon bread topped with pecans and bananas in a buttered caramel rum sauce) and Chicken and Waffles (buttermilk fried chicken between puff pastry waffles with bacon, arugula, onion and sweet and spicy aioli).

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

4. Allamuchy General Store Cafe (2 Johnsonburg Road in Allamuchy Township)

Another longtime Warren/Hunterdon County staple lies in Allamuchy Township with a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. Allamuchy General Store Cafe offers old-fashioned breakfast and brunch classics. Among favorites are the Hogwild Skillet (sautéed Amish country smoked bacon, country ham, andouille sausage and caramelized onions on a bed of home fries with two eggs any style) and the Elvis Stuffed French Toast (French Toast stuffed with peanut butter and bananas).

For more information, visit the Facebook page .

5. Sky Cafe (48 Sky Manor Road in Pittstown)

Finally, Sky Cafe is located within the Sky Manor Airport in Pittstown. With a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating, Sky Cafe offers one-of-a-kind breakfast and brunch specialties like the Fried Mortadella Sandwich (imported mortadella, eggs, caramelized onions and fontina cheese on brioche) and the Chorizo and Potatoes Skillet (Argentinian ground pork, potatoes, salsa verde, young manchego, queso Blanco, two sunny-side-up eggs and garlic aioli).

For more information, visit the website .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.