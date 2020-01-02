Here Are Some Of The Highest Rated Sussex County Pizzerias, According To Yelp

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings in Sussex County? Check out these five local pizzerias, which are top-rated on Yelp.

1. Newton Pizza (274 Lower Spring Street in Newton)

With 4.5/5-star ratings on both Yelp and Facebook , Newton Pizza has developed a reputation for serving casual Italian specialties and freshly baked pizzas. Popular pies include the Newton Belly Buster (sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onions) and the Eggplant Parmigiana.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

2. Lorenzo’s Pizzeria and Restaurant (67 Main Street in Sussex)

First opened in 1972, Lorenzo’s Pizzeria and Restaurant has become an area staple with a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. Lorenzo’s pies are crafted with freshly made dough and loaded with toppings. Among favorites are the Mac N’ Cheese Pizza, the Eggplant Rollatini Pizza and the Cheese Steak Pizza.

For more information, visit the website .

3. Frank’s Pizza and Restaurant (205 Route 23 N. in Wantage)

Frank’s Pizza and Restaurant serves savory slices and other Italian specialties in Wantage. With a 4/5-star Yelp rating, Frank’s uses both local and Italian imported ingredients to craft authentic and gourmet pies like the Pizza Calabrese (fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, grilled eggplant, basil and olive oil) and the Chicken Mediterranean (grilled chicken and roasted peppers with white sauce).

For more information, visit the website .

4. Grotto Restaurant (454 River Styx Road in Hopatcong)

Grotto Restaurant in Hopatcong earned a 4/5-star Yelp rating and is known for its variety of classic Italian eats. Gourmet pizza options include Chicken Parmigiana, White Broccoli and Shrimp with Smoked Mozzarella.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

5. Brick & Brew (27 Route 23 in Franklin)

Finally, with a 4/5-star Yelp rating is Brick & Brew, renowned for its brick-oven pies and its range of boozy brews. Popular specialty pie options include the Hip-Pie (red sauce, spinach, tomato, shredded mozzarella, goat cheese and prosciutto) and the White Veggie (fire-grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, garlic, mozzarella cheese and olive oil).

For more information, visit the website .

Leave a comment and share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.